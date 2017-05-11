Posted by Editor

Parents Head to Pawnshops to Raise Money for Childrens School Supplies

CHIANG RAI – As the new academic year starts on Monday, parents are once again turning to pawnshops to raise money for children’s school uniforms, text books and other necessities.

Pawnshops in Chiang Rai and across the country reported a surge in customers this week.

There were queues at some state-run pawnshops on Thursday, which will close for the Royal Ploughing Ceremony on Friday, as customers hocked goods to pay for last minute purchases over the weekend before schools resume.

Some schools in the Capitol have already opened, starting last Monday, and the rest follow this coming Monday.

For students the new school year brings the excitement of new classes and new things to learn. For parents, it means extra expense – new uniforms, textbooks, other school gear and payments.

Pawnshops have increased their cash holdings to cater for demand and some also offer discounted interest rates to ease the burden on parents.

