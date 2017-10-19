Posted by Editor

Over Charging for Marigold Blossoms in Thailand Could Land You in Jail for Seven Years

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Department of Trade Chief Boonyarit Kalayanamit, has warned flower retailers not to overcharge for marigold blossoms or seeds as they are a symbol of love and respect for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

As the cremation date nears for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the booming popularity of marigolds has prompted the Department of Internal Trade to warn sellers not to gouge the public on prices.

Department chief Boonyarit Kalayanamit warned vendors not to charge too much for marigold blossoms or seeds and to have the prices clearly posted for customers to see.

According to The Nation, overcharging could result in a jail term of up to seven years and or a fine of up to Bt140,000. Lack of a sign stating the price could draw a fine of up to Bt10,000.

The government has encouraged citizens to grow or display marigolds and other yellow flowers in a show of devotion to the late monarch, who was born on a Monday, with which the colour yellow is traditionally associated.

King Bhumibol’s funeral is taking place from October 25-29.

To prevent retailers from taking advantage of the high demand for marigolds, the department issued a formal regulation on pricing that reinforces controls on marigold sales, Boonyarit said.

Department officials will be making the rounds to monitor compliance, The Nation Reported.

Boonyarit urged citizens to call the department’s hotline, 1569, or report to any branch offices nationwide, if they see vendors violating the regulation.

