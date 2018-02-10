Posted by Editor

Ousted Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra Sends Greetings From Beijing

BEIJING – Thaksin Shinawatra is in Beijing, according to his daughter, and there are reports his sister Yingluck might be with him.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest child of the former prime minister, posted on Instagram on Saturday a photo of her father in China’s capital.

“Dad asked me to send his Chinese New Year greetings from Beijing to all Thais,” she wrote.

Matichon Online also published a photo of Yingluck choosing some fruit with Thaksin by her side but did not reveal the source of the photo. If real, it is the first photo of the two siblings together since Yingluck fled Thailand ahead of a Supreme Court ruling last August.

Thaksin was found guilty of abuse of power in the Ratchada land auction case in 2008 while Yingluck was convicted of neglect of duty in a government rice sales corruption case involving two of her cabinet ministers.

