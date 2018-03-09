Posted by Editor

Online Business Opportunities in Thailand for Foreigners

Foreigners may believe that they have limited business opportunities in Thailand to take advantage of. However, it may be possible for those who are from outside the country to start a business or take advantage of their skills to make a profit. Let’s take a closer look at some ways that entrepreneurs can start their own online business in Thailand.

Work As a Freelancer

Starting an online business in Thailand may be easier if you make money providing services to other companies. For instance, you could answer phones, write articles or develop websites for established businesses. This may be ideal because corporate entities in the country must generally be majority owned by a Thai citizen. By partnering with established companies, you may not be considered a business yourself, which means that there is no need to comply with that requirement.

Sell Items Online for Profit

Reselling items for a profit is one of the most lucrative business opportunities in Thailand that you may be able to take advantage of. This is because all you have to do is find an item below market value, restore it and sell it to anyone who may be interested in buying it. In most cases, it is not illegal for foreigners to buy goods at a local market or to be given items as gifts by the locals.

Sell Websites or Server Space

It doesn’t take much technological skill to buy and sell domain names. With some help, you may also be able to create website templates or create your own server on which you can create and sell custom domains. This may be ideal for those both in Thailand and overseas who are looking for different types of web hosting to choose from that meets their needs and budget.

Since you create and maintain the domain names and servers, you can charge whatever you’d like for access to them. By choosing VPS server (read this article to see what is VPS hosting used for), it may offer foreign residents a chance to buy a site in Thailand but still look like they are located in their country of origin.

Offer Legal Advice

If you have formal legal training either in Thailand or in your home country, it may be possible to offer advice on various legal matters. However, make sure that you qualify any advice that you give as general in nature. If someone does want to hire you to provide formal legal services online, it may be a good idea to check with local authorities to make sure that you have the ability to do so. You may also want to work with your country’s consulate in Thailand to make sure that your advice is accurate.

Buy and Sell Land Online

Foreigners may be able to buy land if they are married to or have family members who are Thai residents. It may also be possible to create a corporate entity and put the land in its name. Typically, vacant lots are bought and sold online without actually looking at the property. It may also be possible to have funds wired to a foreign bank account electronically after a sale is made.

Living in Thailand can be an adventure that you won’t forget for the rest of your life. However, it may be necessary to make money to cover living expenses while there. Fortunately, it may be possible to start an online business and reap the rewards that come with having valuable products or skills to offer.

By Wassana Lampech

Wassana Lampech currently lives in Chiang Mai. She is a girl who loves traveling, originally from the Southern part of Thailand. She is a writer and reader by day and a sky watcher by night.

