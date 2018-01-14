Posted by Editor

One Tourist Dead, 11 Injured after Speedboat Explodes into Flames Near Phi-Phi Islands

KRABI – One tourist has been killed and 11 others injured, four of them in serious condition, after a speed boat in which they were traveling caught fire after the engine exploded on the Andaman Sea near Phi-Phi Islands, Krabi province Sunday afternoon.

The speed boat was on its way to the Phi-Phi Islands with 31 passengers, including three children when its engine exploded after fuel was leaked from the fuel tank to the engine as the boat was nearing Viking Cave near the Phi-Phi Islands.

According to witnesses the fire quickly spread, prompting all the passengers to scramble for swimming vests and then jumping into the sea.

Other tourist boats which were operating nearby then rushed to their rescue and managed to pluck all of them on board to Phi-Phi hospital for first aid. The passengers who were seriously injured were later sent by speed boat to hospitals in Phuket and Krabi provinces for medical treatment.

One of the seriously injured passenger was later pronounced dead from severe burns.

Source: Thai PBS

