Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017 | Posted by

One Primary Student Killed , 29 Injured after Lightening Stick in Tak Province

The primary students were rushed to Umphang Hospital suffering from numbness and temporary deafness.

TAK – One primary student has been killed and twenty nine other primary school children were injured when a lightening strike hit a large tree they were sheltering under during heavy rain on Tuesday at Ban Mae Klong Yai School in Tak’s Umphang district.

The incident took place within the school’s compound at 3pm and the students were rushed to Umphang Hospital.

Umphang district chief Pratheep Phothiam visited the wounded pupils most of whom suffered numbness and temporary deafness.

The school is under the supervision of the Border Patrol Police Command 34 in Tak province.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=46900

Posted by on May 23 2017. Filed under Regional News, Southern Thailand. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen