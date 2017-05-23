Posted by Editor

One Primary Student Killed , 29 Injured after Lightening Stick in Tak Province

TAK – One primary student has been killed and twenty nine other primary school children were injured when a lightening strike hit a large tree they were sheltering under during heavy rain on Tuesday at Ban Mae Klong Yai School in Tak’s Umphang district.

The incident took place within the school’s compound at 3pm and the students were rushed to Umphang Hospital.

Umphang district chief Pratheep Phothiam visited the wounded pupils most of whom suffered numbness and temporary deafness.

The school is under the supervision of the Border Patrol Police Command 34 in Tak province.

