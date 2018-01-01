Posted by Editor

On Day 4 of Thailand’s New Years “7 Dangerous Days” 239 Dead, 2500 Injured

CHIANG RAI – On day 4 of Thailand’s New Year’s “7 Dangerous Days” the road accident death toll rose to 239 killed and 2,500 injured.

In a single day (Dec 31), 65 people were killed and 714 were injured in 678 traffic incidents, according to the Road Safety Centre.

The “7 Dangerous Day” road safety campaign is launched from Dec 28 until Jan 3, in Thailand.

As of yesterday, a total of 2,380 traffic cases throughout the country were reported with 239 deaths and 2,500 injuries.

Drink driving is still the main cause of fatal accidents, following by speeding, mostly on secondary roads around New Year countdown celebration venues.

The center said authorities have tightened control on celebration venues to ban selling alcohol to youths 20 years old. Violator will be arrested and prosecuted if they sell alcohol underage youths.

In Phatthalung Province a Singaporean couple was killed in a motorcycle accident in southern Thailand’s Phatthalung province on New Years’ Eve. According to local media outlet Thai Rath, the Singapore-registered motorbike they were on skidded at a bend before crashing into a stationary vehicle. Despite the grisly body count, the statistics actually show an improvement over the same period one year ago. According to the Road Safety Directing Center, there were 14.6% fewer deaths, 11.7% fewer injuries and 11.1% fewer accidents from Dec 28-31 2017 than during the same period the previous year (see graphic below). –

