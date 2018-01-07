Posted by Editor

Officials in Chiang Rai Campaign to Help Prevent Wildfire and Haze Problems

CHIANG RAI – The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has held a cycling event urging the people of Chiang Rai Province and neighboring countries to help prevent wildfire and haze problems.

Thailand’s Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment, General Surasak Karnjanarat presided over event with 300 environmental volunteers who cycled to different communities in Chiang San District, urging the residents to prevent wildfire and haze.

Officials and volunteers also built firebreaks at the Mae Ma – Sop Ruak forest park bordering Thailand, Laos and Myanmar. Gen Surasak along with chiefs of relevant agencies handed food and fire-control supplies to the officials and volunteers for use in the wildfire and haze prevention and reduction campaign.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment oversees the wildfire and haze control program involving Thailand and neighboring countries. The DNP last year held a Thailand-Myanmar cycling activity in Mae Sai District to urge public participation in air pollution control.

Last year’s campaign reportedly received a warm welcome by the people of Chiang Rai and nearby provinces. Concerted efforts between officials and civilians led to a dramatic drop in the severity of the yearly smog crisis in the North that year.

