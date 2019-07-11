Novice Monk Assaults, Kills Fellow Novice in Northeastern Thailand

BANGKOK – Police in Northeastern Thailand have arrested a 16-year-old novice Monk for allegedly punching and kicking a fellow novice, 14, in Yasothon Province’s Muang district.

The 16-year-old novice surrendered to police at the Muang Yasothon station after riding in the ambulance taking the 14-year-old to Yasothon Hospital where he died, the Nation reports.

The young monks identity was withheld due being a minor.

The novice monk told police that he often quarreled with the victim and that they’d had another argument on Tuesday around 8pm, which ended in a fight.

He said he punched the other novice monk in the face twice, knocking him down, then kicked him once in his side.

The victim did not respond so monks called an ambulance to take him to hospital.

The victim also suffered from chronic asthma.

His body was sent for an autopsy at Suppasitthi Prasong Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani to determine cause of death.

Yasothan Province

