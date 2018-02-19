Posted by Editor

NokAir Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Fire

BANGKOK – A NokAir plane made an emergency landing at Sakon airport in Thailand after flames were seen coming from one of its two engines and the propeller stopped turning shortly after take-off.

Flight DD9407, a Bombardier Q400 carrying 84 passengers, left Sakon Nakhon airport about 3.10pm yesterday, due to arrive at Don Mueang airport at 4.35pm.

A few minutes later it suddenly turned back to Sakon Nakhon airport and made an emergency landing. Some passengers were transferred to another flight heading for Don Mueang late on Sunday night.

Passengers on the aborted flight took videos of the failing engine and the landing and posted them on social media.

One passenger wrote on his Facebook account that he saw flames coming from the engine exhaust on two occasions before the propeller stopped turning.

Nok Air had technicians check the defective plane at Sakon Nakhon airport and used another aircraft for scheduled flights between the northeastern province and Bangkok on Monday.

The airline has apologised to its customers.

By Pratuan Kajonwuthinan

