Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018 | Posted by

Nine Year-old Thai Girl Dies after Being Bitten by Cobra While Sleeping

A policeman shows the cobra beaten to death by neighbours after a 9-year-old girl was fatally bitten in her in bed overnight.- Photo Supapong Chaolan

SURAT THANI – A nine-year-old girl was found dead in her bed on Wednesday morning after being bitten overnight by a cobra also discovered under the blanket.

Prapawee Prawat was found dead by grandparents at their home in Chaiya Buri district, police said.

Pol Maj Thankorn Meenim of Chaiya Buri police station said when he examined the girl he saw what seemed to be a snake bite on her right forefinger.

She appeared to have been dead for at least eight hours, he said.

Her grandmother and great grandmother told police they found a cobra in her bed under the blanket. It was later killed by their neighbours.

Prapawee’s body was sent to Chaiya Buri Hospital for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

By Supapong Chaolan
Bangkok Post

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=51222

Posted by on Jan 3 2018. Filed under Regional News, Southern Thailand. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen
Learning Thai with Jen