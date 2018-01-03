Posted by Editor

Nine Year-old Thai Girl Dies after Being Bitten by Cobra While Sleeping

SURAT THANI – A nine-year-old girl was found dead in her bed on Wednesday morning after being bitten overnight by a cobra also discovered under the blanket.

Prapawee Prawat was found dead by grandparents at their home in Chaiya Buri district, police said.

Pol Maj Thankorn Meenim of Chaiya Buri police station said when he examined the girl he saw what seemed to be a snake bite on her right forefinger.

She appeared to have been dead for at least eight hours, he said.

Her grandmother and great grandmother told police they found a cobra in her bed under the blanket. It was later killed by their neighbours.

Prapawee’s body was sent to Chaiya Buri Hospital for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

By Supapong Chaolan

Bangkok Post

