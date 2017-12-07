Posted by Editor

Nine of Fourteen Suspects Charged with Procuring Sex with 15 Year-Old Girl Questioned in Bangkok

BANGKOK – Nine men, including a local administration official, were on Wednesday taken from Ayutthaya province to the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok for interrogation in connection with a sex trade case involving a 15-year old girl.

Pol Col Arun Wachirasrisukanya, superintendent of 2nd subdivision of the CSD, told Thai PBS that some of the nine accused confessed that they bought sex with the victim via application Line or phone with her aunt.

The rest however claimed they didn’t know the girl was underage, they are all facing rape and molestation charges as well as the charge of depriving a minor from her guardian.

Altogether 14 men were wanted by the police for having sex with the girl. Five at still at large, including a police lieutenant in Ayutthaya.

Pol Col Arun said the CSD was coordinating with the police lieutenant’s superior to persuade the officer in question to turn himself in for interrogation.

