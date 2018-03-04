Posted by Editor

Nine Chinese Tourists Injured After Passenger Van Crashes into a 7-11 Store in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI – Nine Chinese tourists have been injured, 2 severely injured after a passenger van veered off and crashed into a convenience store in northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai on Saturday afternoon, injuring nine Chinese tourists.

According to the consulate general, the accident happened on Saturday afternoon when the bus lost control and crashed into a 7-11 store on its way to Chiang Mai from Pai, a mountainous town in northern Thailand.

Two of Chinese tourists have underwent surgery in local hospitals while another two are awaiting surgery, China’s consulate general in Chiang Mai in northern Thailand said on Sunday.

The other five Chinese tourists, who suffered minor injuries, have been treated properly in local hospitals and could be discharged from hospital soon, the consulate general said.

Consul General Ren Yisheng paid a visit to the injured tourists and urged police and tourism authority to investigate the case and find out the cause soon.

Lyu Jian, Chinese ambassador to Thailand, attached great concern to the accident and has instructed the embassy staff to help the injured.

