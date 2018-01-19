Friday, January 19th, 2018 | Posted by

Nigerian Romance Scammers Busted in Bangkok

The four accused Nigerians were identified as Ikemefuna Oliver Ibekwe, 26, Ogochukwu Iduh, 28, Osaratin Irabor, 36, and Vitus Nwokemodo, 31 and the Cameroonian as John Nji.

BANGKOK -Thailand’s Immigration police have arrested four Nigerians and one Cameroon man and cha,ged them with operating an online romance scam to deceive Thai women into wiring them money.

Immigration Police Bureau commissioner Pol Lt-General Sutthipong Wongpin at a press conference on Friday that their arrest came after police received complaints from several Thai women who reported that foreigners they knew had been unlawfully detained at airports on their way to visit the women.

The women reported that foreigners they knew had been unlawfully detained at airports on their way to visit the women.

Police checked and found no such foreigners and realized that the women had been deceived. An investigation discovered the location of the alleged gangsters and police raided an apartment on Soi Lardprao 134 in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district on January 10.

Sutthipong said several of the men fled by using ropes to lower themselves from the balcony of the apartment building. The suspects had prepared ropes in case police raided their room, Sutthipong said.

Police seized five notebook computers and eight mobile phones during the raid.

A check of the computers revealed connections to the Cameroonian and police arrested him at a condominium in Nonthaburi’s Pakkret district on January 15. Police also confiscated two notebook computers, nine mobile phones, two ATM cards and a bankbook from him.

The four accused Nigerians were identified as Ikemefuna Oliver Ibekwe, 26, Ogochukwu Iduh, 28, Osaratin Irabor, 36, and Vitus Nwokemodo, 31 and the Cameroonian as John Nji, all five have denied any wrongdoing.

Sutthipong said police have strong evidence against them from computer chat logs.

Source: The Nation

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=51644

Posted by on Jan 19 2018. Filed under Tourist in the News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen
Learning Thai with Jen