Nigerian and Thai Wife Arrested for Marriage Scam in Bangkok

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Crime Suppression Division police In Bangkok have arrested a 23 year-old Nigerian and his 34 year-old Thai wife for allegedly swindling marriage-seeking Thai women out of altogether 20 million baht via their internet romance scam.

Nigerian National Chinaka Chinedu, 23 and Uraporn Kesawatana, 34, were apprehanded following a report form immigration police at Suvarnabhumi airport that many people showed up at the main airport of Bangkok to bribe airport police and customs officials and claim parcels containing merchandise and tens of thousands of US dollars in cash which actually never existed.

Pol Col Sithatket told the Bangkok Post, that the Nigerian man had picked female victims at chatting websites, claimed to be a good-looking, white well-to-do, developed close ties and proposed marriage.

Then he told believers that he had some cargoes stuck at the airport and needed money to bribe airport authorities to get the stuff. He promised to share income earned from the “cargoes” with victims.

The Thai wife then informed victims of bank account numbers and told each to transfer US$30,000-50,000. They shut their phones right after receiving money.

Miss Uraporn also transferred some money to their accomplices in Malaysia and police were looking for two other Thai women who were members of the same gang, Pol Col Sithatkhet said.

Miss Uraporn said the scam had continued for a year and they made off with about 20 million baht. Police also found that the Nigerian man’s visa already expired.

By Wassayos Ngamkham