New Dell Store Launched in Chiang Rai City

CHIANG RAI – Dell Thailand, in partnership with Chiangrai Technocom, has launched the first Dell Concept Store in Chiang Rai.

The new store will offer Dell products – desktops, laptops and peripherals – that support today’s consumer lifestyle and professional needs. Product offerings include high performance business, consumer and gaming desktops and laptops. The mayor of Chiang Rai province, Wanchai Chongsutnamani, presided over the opening of new Dell Concept Store.

“We are very pleased and confident in our partnership with Chiangrai Technocom. The company has been instrumental in selling Dell products through its six branches in the northern region of Thailand and is widely known to our customers,” said Anothai Wettayakorn, vice president, Dell EMC Indochina. “Today, we are excited to be extending that partnership with Chiangrai Technocom to launch the first Dell Concept Store in the Chiang Rai province. We believe that the new Dell Concept Store will support the demands of Chiang Rai’s tech-savvy community for innovative technology solutions that address today’s end-user needs for entertainment and business applications.”

In addition to the Dell Concept Store at the five-way intersection King Mengrai the Great Monument area of Chiang Rai, Chiangrai Technocom also has branches in Phayao province and at the Chiangrai Technocom headquarters, City District, Chiang Rai; Tesco Lotus in Mae Sai; Tesco Lotus in Chiang Khong district, and at Central Chiang Rai.

