New Born Baby Girl Abandoned Behind a Public Toilet on Christmas Morning in Central, Thailand

PATHUM THANI – A new born baby girl was found and rescued early Christmas Day from behind public toilet rooms of a squatter community in Pathum Thani’s Klong Luang district Sunday morning.

A Myanmar worker heard the baby crying when he used to toilet room of the Bua Luang community in Tambon Klong Nueng at 6 am.

Ruamkantanyoo Foundation officials rushed to the scene to rescue the girl and she was later sent to the Thammasat Rangsit Hospital.

Witnesses told police that they saw a middle-age woman, whose face was not familiar to them, walking quickly past the spot before the baby was found.

Local residents said they heard the baby cry at 5:30 am but did not come out to check the scene.

Police would try to locate her mother.

Source: The Nation | Bangkok Post

