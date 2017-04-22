Posted by Editor

New Bangkok Taxi Operators to be Required to Have GPS, Camera and Emergency Button to Improve Passenger Safety

BANGKOK – A new regulations that is soon to been launched, will require new taxi operators to install a GPS Tracking device to monitor speed, a CCTV camera, an emergency button, and a digital monitor in their taxis for safety reasons.

Details of the drivers and their vehicles will be linked to the Department of Land Transport GPS centre and their operators’ data systems for monitoring.

A mobile application “DLT Taxi OK” will also be launched soon to prevent taxi drivers from refusing service to passengers or not using the fare meter. The officials are expecting the application to improve the overall quality of Thai taxi services.

Permanent secretary at the Transport Ministry Chartchai Tipsunave told a seminar held on Friday that he expects the ministry to implement these measures by the end of the year.

Under the campaign, new taxi drivers and operators will be required to install all the prerequisite devices while current taxi drivers and operators will be asked to join the campaign voluntarily.

Taxi operators whose licences are set to expire in a couple of years will be exempted from the measures, he added.

Witoon Neawpanich, president of the Taxi Cooperatives Network, said taxi drivers are willing to comply with the new regulations. However, he voiced concerns over the installation costs, which could be as high as Bt20,000.

Source: The Nation

