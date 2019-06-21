Nearly 500 Migrants and Foreigners Arrested in Thailand Immigration Sweep

BANGKOK – Thailand’s assistant National Police Chief Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo has told a media briefing that Police arrested nearly 500 foreigners during surprise raids in more than 200 locations nationwide.

On the measures to improve tourists’ confidence and public safety, the police yesterday evening conducted search operations at 238 targets nationwide, arresting some 500 foreigners illegally entered Thailand, affecting the country’s tourism image.

The Assistant Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo has visited Khao San Road in Bangkok yesterday to dispatch patrol forces as part of the 34th X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner campaign. This national campaign include search operations at 238 locations to arrest illegal immigrants in Thailand.

These targeted locations include 4 educational institutes; 86 companies; 12 entertainment venues; 65 hotels, apartments, and accommodations; and 71 other targets. The campaign also helps enhance security protection and facilitation for the upcoming 34th ASEAN Summut in Bangkok.

The search operations have resulted in the arrest of 478 suspects, including 7 person overstaying their visa permit, 295 immigrants illegally entered Thailand, 24 persons violating the immigrant employment law, 98 for providing accommodation for illegal immigrants without informing the officials by 24 hours, 26 immigrants not residing in their registered locations, and 28 for other charges.