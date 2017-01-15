Posted by Editor

National Children’s Day Celebrated Throughout Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – For National Children’s Day many parents on Saturday took their kids on a visit to Phu Chee Fah in Chiang Rai province as a treat .

The mountain attraction in Thoeng district yesterday was packed with family tourists who choose to take their little ones to celebrate their day in a close-to-nature manner. Highlights of the place are the sea of morning mist, blooming Wild Himalayan Cherry trees and scenic views amid the winter breeze.

Chiang Rai Community-based Tourism Network’s chairman said today that Phu Chee Fah currently sees 1,000 – 2,000 tourist arrivals daily, most of whom are from other provinces. Local restaurants and hotels are enjoying a healthy income growth accordingly.

More than 200,000 tourists have visited Phu Chee Fan since the New Year festival, generating over five million baht in revenue for the area. Most hotel rooms are booked out until February.

Meanwhile in Chiang Khong district sang a song in honor of the late King Bhumibol to celebrate Children’s Day. Recreation activities were also held for the enjoyment of 250 children. Most children in Chiang Khong are members of eight local hill tribes, especially Hmong, and Karen.

By Vipaporn Pooritanasarn and Thammarat Thadaphrom

