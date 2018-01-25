Posted by Editor

National Anti-Corruption Commission Says General Prawit Doesn’t Need to Declare Watches if “BORROWED” From Friends

BANGKOK -Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) secretary-general Worawit Sookboon on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan needs not have to declare to the NACC if he does not own any of the pricey wristwatches he was seen wearing as shown in the social media.

The above remark by the NACC secretary-general was in response to a reporter’s question whether General Prawit would be required to declare the expensive wristwatches if they were lent to him by friends.

Mr Worawit explained that, according to the NACC law, only the assets that belong to General Prawit, his legal spouse and children who are not legally mature are required to be declared.

He further explained that if the expensive wristwatches belong to General Prawit before he assumed ministerial post, then he was required to declare the wristwatches.

But if the wristwatches were acquired while he was in the office, Worawit said the deputy prime minister would have to declare them after he left the office.

Asked if the wristwatches were borrowed from friends, would the NACC have to investigate about why they were lent to the deputy prime minister, Worawit said that this question concerned details of the case that he could not disclose.

Asked again by reporters whether the wristwatches were considered as a gift whose value exceeds 3,000 baht which, by law, could not be accepted, the NACC secretary-general said it had not been concluded that the wristwatches were gifts as he assured that the NACC would investigate all aspects covered by the law.

Source: Thai PBS

