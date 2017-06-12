Posted by Editor

Narcotics Suppression Bureau Probing Links Between Khon Kaen Murder Suspects and Drug Rings

KHON KAEN – Pol Lt Gen Sommai Kongwisaisuk, commander of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, said on Monday police were investigating the connection between the suspects of the dismembered body case and the network of the alleged Lao drug lords Xaysana Keopimpha, who was arrested in Bangkok in April, and Srisook.

“As of now, we haven’t found links with the Wah’s drug network. However, the choice of their escape destination perplexed us,” he said, adding police believed someone had advised them where to go.

“They didn’t flee to Laos, an obvious choice as it is closer. Instead, they went North to Myanmar,” he said.

The body of Warisara Klinjui, a karaoke bar workers in Khon Kaen, was found chopped into two and stashed in two plastic bags and buried in a vacant plot in Khon Kaen’s Khao Suan Kwang district late last month.

A man was arrested in Laos and his girlfriend was nabbed in Ubon Ratchathani later. The three other female suspects fled to Myanmar and were taken into custody early this month.

Meanwhile, the mental health test of a female suspect currently detained in Khon Kaen on charges linked to the much-publicised murder and dismemberment case found that her mental health condition was normal, Khon Kaen prison warden Weerachai Petchrat said on Sunday.

The prison conducted the test on Priyanuch “Priew” Nonwangchai after she looked stressed after being detained. However, Weerachai said Priyanuch seemed to be unable to adjust her sleep patterns as she used to work at night, he said. Two others suspects, Kawita Rachada and Apiwan Satayabundit, had appeared to adjust themselves to the prison environment, he said The three suspects have been charged with the premeditated murder of Warisara Klingjui, whose dismembered body was found buried in a field in Khon Kaen late last month. The three fled to Myanmar after the murder and surrendered this month. The warden said suspects pending trial were responsible for their own schedule and not required to join prison activities although they could if they so chose.

