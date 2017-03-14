Posted by Editor

Naked Foreign Woman Chased by Police in Bangkok

BANGKOK – A unnamed foreign woman led police on an extended chase Tuesday afternoon in Bangkok after they spotted her walking naked across the Phra Pinklao Bridge.

According to Khoasod News when police approached the naked woman she fled toward Ratchadamnoen Avenue, leading officers on a chase for over a kilometer to the Khok Wua Junction, just short of the Democracy Monument.

Police Lt. Col. Pitipan Kitdakorn Na Ayudhaya said traffic police there managed to stop her after she rushed into traffic at the busy intersection.

Officers covered her up with a blanket, the woman had no identification, and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Tourist police said she was too distressed to communicate.

In a video filmed after officers caught up with the woman, she appears confused and refuses a bottle of water.

“Where you from?” asks a police officer. “I don’t know,” she replies.

As of 3pm Tuesday, police had no further information about the woman.

