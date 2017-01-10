Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 | Posted by

My English Mentor – The Difference Between Comparative and Superlative Adjectives

.

Do you know the difference between comparative and superlative adjectives?

We use comparative adjectives when we are comparing two things or people. Superlative adjectives are used when we’re talking about more than two things or people.

Here are some rules you need to know:

  1. One-syllable adjectives are changed to ‘adjective + est’
    ‘Large’ becomes ‘largest’
    “They dive in the largest tank.”
  2. We also usually add ‘the’ before the adjective

    “We scuba dive inside the largest tank.”

  3. Adjectives that end with ‘y’ are changed to ‘adjective + iest’

‘Early’ becomes ‘earliest’
“They are the earliest.”

  1. For longer adjectives, we add ‘most’ before the adjective

‘Misunderstood’ becomes ‘most misunderstood’
“Sharks are the most misunderstood animals on the planet.”

  1. Irregular superlative forms

These adjectives that don’t follow these rules.

‘Bad’ becomes ‘worst’

‘Good’ becomes ‘best’

14273271_1775669719387572_350807578_o

All of Jen’s students say she is the best Thai teacher they have had because she is patient with them and teaches at their pace with no pressure to learn quickly.

Jen teaches at her home in Chiang Rai and can be reached on +814 726 644

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=44323

Posted by on Jan 10 2017. Filed under English Tips by Jen. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen