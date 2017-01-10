Posted by Editor

My English Mentor – The Difference Between Comparative and Superlative Adjectives

Do you know the difference between comparative and superlative adjectives?

We use comparative adjectives when we are comparing two things or people. Superlative adjectives are used when we’re talking about more than two things or people.

Here are some rules you need to know:

One-syllable adjectives are changed to ‘adjective + est’

‘Large’ becomes ‘largest’

“They dive in the largest tank.” We also usually add ‘the’ before the adjective “We scuba dive inside the largest tank.” Adjectives that end with ‘y’ are changed to ‘adjective + iest’

‘Early’ becomes ‘earliest’

“They are the earliest.”

For longer adjectives, we add ‘most’ before the adjective

‘Misunderstood’ becomes ‘most misunderstood’

“Sharks are the most misunderstood animals on the planet.”

Irregular superlative forms

These adjectives that don’t follow these rules.

‘Bad’ becomes ‘worst’

‘Good’ becomes ‘best’

