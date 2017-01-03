Posted by Editor

My English Mentor – Describing Your House

.

How would you describe your home? What is the difference between ‘home’ and ‘house’?

The word ‘home’ is not used to talk about a building. It’s used in a more emotional way, to talk about the place where you live.

“I can’t wait to get home and relax.”

We use the noun ‘house’ to talk about a building where people live.

“That’s my house, on the left.”

So what’s the difference between ‘home’ and ‘house’?The difference is that a house is a physical structure but a home is about where you live, it has a more emotional connection.

You can use ‘home’ and ‘house’ in the same sentence. For example:

“Even though I live in a small house, I look forward to going home at the end of a long day.”

A good way to describe your home is to use adjectives. Adjectives are used to describe or modify other words. Using adjectives provides the listener with more information about what you’re saying.

You can use the following adjectives to describe your home:

Big, Beautiful, Comfortable, Cosy, Huge, Small, Homely

There are other ways to talk about your home. For example, you can use metaphors or proverbs to describe what your home means to you.

“East or west, home is the best.” This means wherever you go, ‘home’ is the best place to be.

“My home is my world.” To this person, home means everything to them.

“My house has 5 rooms upstairs and 4 rooms downstairs.” This describes the physical structure of the home so the word used is ‘house’.

