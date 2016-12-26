Posted by Editor

My English Mentor Asks – Did it Blow Up and Blow Out?

Blow Up and Blow Out?

‘Blow up’ the balloon before you ‘blow out’ the candle – do you know what these phrasal verbs with ‘blow’ mean?

‘Blow up’ can mean to fill something with air, like a balloon or a tire.

They decided to blow up the hot air balloon during the festival.

We blew up some red balloons for the party.

‘Blow up’ can also mean to explode.

The car blew up in flames as soon as it hit the wall.

You can also ‘blow up’ pictures which means to make them bigger.

We decided to blow up our favorite family photo and hang it on the wall.

‘Blow out’ can mean to stop the candle from burning.

Please blow out the candle before you leave the room.

‘Blow out’ can also be a problem with the tire on your car.

My tire blew out while I was driving through the city.

I had a tire blow out on the way to work this morning.

