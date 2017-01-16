Posted by Editor

My English Mentor – Accept – Except – Expect

What’s the difference between ‘accept’, ‘except’ and ‘expect’?

To ‘accept’ something can mean to take or receive it.

“I accept this flower from you.”

“The managers accepted the feedback from the staff.”

It can also mean that you agree with something.

“I accept that you are right.”

“My teacher accepts that English can be difficult to learn but she told me not to give up.”

‘Except’ can be used when you’re talking about excluding or leaving something out.

“I like everything about the house except the kitchen.” (The kitchen is unacceptable)

“Everything’s great about the project plan except for the last phase.”(The last phase is unacceptable)

Don’t confuse ‘except’ with ‘expect’ though. The two words are spelt differently and have completely different meanings.

To ‘expect’ can mean to believe that something is going to happen.

“I expect all of you to pass your English test next week.”

It can also mean to think that someone will be somewhere.

“I was expecting him to be at the gym today.”

