Muslim Insurgents Gun Down Mute Couple in Southern Thailand

PATTANI – Police in Southern Thailand have identified one of four suspects who allegedly shot and killed a mute couple as they rode their motorcycle home from a Pattani hospital on Tuesday.

The assailants caught up with the couple on a road in Yaring district before the gunmen opened fire.

Piyawat said units of police and troop had launched a manhunt for the suspects in Pattani’s Yaring and neighboring Panare districts in Southern Thailand.

Last night the body of one of the suspected Muslim insurgents believed to have taken part in the killing of a mute couple in Pattani was found among trees on forested land in Pattani’s Yaring district, police said.

A team of police and troops who had been pursuing four suspects since the killing of the couple spotted the body hidden among trees in a former rice field at 6pm.

The Muslim insurgent had a serious head injury but no bullet wounds.

Pattani police chief Piyawat Chalermsri said the suspect’s head wound might be the result of hitting the concrete edge of the drainage channel, speculating that the man had been so severely injured that he died and was left in the forest.

Source: The Nation