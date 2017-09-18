Posted by Editor

Museflower Retreat & Spa in Chiang Rai to Hold 3rd Annual Life Festival

CHIANG RAI – The Museflower Retreat & Spa in Chiang Rai has announced that it will hold its third annual Life Festival from October 6 – 9.

Workshops, fitness classes, health counselling sessions, alternative therapies, signature spa treatments, nutritious Asian vegetarian buffets, wellness gifts and prizes at the Museflower Life Festival aim to inspire participants to learn more about holistic wellbeing.

“The festival aims to join the community together to celebrate healing and wellness, so that people can see what we are all about here,” says Tania Ho, founder, owner, and resident holistic practitioner.

“We welcome everyone to come to discover and try different wellness modalities that they normally might not have access to, or learn about new alternative therapies, all at a very low cost. It’s also a great opportunity to get together with like-minded people, socialise and learn.”

The festival programme features singing bowl meditation, mandala colouring and creation, trauma releasing exercises, inner dance sound healing, a gut health workshop yoga, Qi Gong, private practitioner sessions and free welcome massage sessions by the lake.

The event is open to the public on Saturday October 7 with an entrance fee of Bt800 per person. The pass is applicable for activities from 10am to 5pm to attend all talks, workshops, fitness and wellness classes, holistic therapy demonstrations, swim in Thailand’s first Himalayan crystal salt pool, and more. Also included is a delicious lacto-ovo vegetarian lunch buffet picked fresh the same morning from the retreat’s on-site organic farm and egg farm. Guests who want to join only a single class pay Bt400 per 60-minute class and Bt600 per 90-minute class.

The special retreat program and rate is only available for guests who are staying for the entire Museflower Life Festival Retreat programme. A discount festival package room rate is available for the full festival weekend programme, priced from Bt11,450 depending on room type.

Find out more www.museflowerlifefestival.com

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments