Mountain Run-off from Heavy Rains Flood Mae Sai Villages, More Flooding Expected as Tropical Storm Pakhar Approaches

MAE SAI – Heavy Rains and Mountain run-off inundated a road and a village in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district early Saturday following long hours of heavy downpours.

The authorities said the run-off from Doi Nang Nong mountains hit a portion of Phaholyothin Road in Ban Nam Nam Cham village. The water was about one-metre-high and the flooded area was about three kilometres long.

The authorities used sandbags to create a make-shift flood embankment to regain one lane of the load for motorists. Officials were stationed to direct traffic at the spot when the engines of three cars shut down after being submerged.

The run-off also flooded the ground floors of some 70 houses in Ban Tha Yang Mai, prompting the villagers to scramble to move their belongings upstairs.. Some 30 troops were dispatched to help villagers carry their items.

Meanwhile, Meteorologists expect tropical Storm Pakhar to cause flash floods and slides in Northern and North eastern parts of Thailand.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department warns that the North, Northeastern and Southern regions will be affected by the storm, but the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) is confident the authorities are fully prepared.

The Meteorological Department originally thought the impact of Storm Pakhar would only be felt in the Philippines and Vietnam, but yesterday updated their warning to say it could also cause heavy rain in Thailand’s North and Northeast from tomorrow.

Kobchai Boonyaorana, deputy director-general of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, said the authorities had already prepared fully for the storm and sent out a warning to every province likely to be affected by it.

“We have warned the local authorities about this storm and focused on places vulnerable for flash floods and landslides, such as low-lying areas and mountainside slopes,” Kobchai said.

“We have also prioritised our monitoring in Nan and Chiang Rai, where the storm is expected to hit directly, as well as Loei and Nong Khai, because the storm will enter Thailand via Northern Laos.”