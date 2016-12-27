Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 | Posted by

Mother of 7 Year-Old Boy Beaten by Thai Teacher Demands Justice

Mrs Boonsueb Khanthong and her son accompanied by a lawyer and her family file complaint.

BANGKOK – The mother of a seven-year old school boy harshly beaten up by his teacher lodged a formal complaint with the Education Ministry, demanding that the dismissal of the teacher, Ms Chalida Paichitprapaporn.

Mrs Boonsueb Khanthong said in her complaint addressed to the education permanent secretary that the assistant teacher of Sang-am Wittaya school, Ms Chalida Paichitprapaporn, is not fit to be a teacher because of her use of violence against her child. She added, he has become afraid of going to school after the horrific beating.

Her complaint was received by the deputy education permanent secretary, Mr Prasert Boonruang, who promised to look into the case without delay.

Mr Prasert assured Mrs Boonsueb that the ministry would not protect the teacher from possible prosecution.

Mr Vorakorn Pongthanakul, the Lawyer hired by Mrs Boonsueb accused the teacher of being overly brutal against the child and that under the children’s protection law, the teacher if convicted could face up to a two years in prison.

The boy was allegedly beaten by the teacher more than 50 times with a wooden stick after he skipped out of the classroom to pee during a test.

Source: Thai PBS

 

