Friday, May 19th, 2017 | Posted by

Monsoon Rains Cause Major Flooding in Chiang Mai

Several roads in Chiang Mai town are under water this morning after it was hit by heavy rainfall last night. – Photo Cheewin Sattha

CHIANG MAI – Heavy rain lashed Chiang Mai overnight and continued into the morning, triggering flooding and travel chaos across Muang district.

Floodwater forced several schools to close for the day, several main roads were declared off limits after they were inundated with water up to 50 centimetres deep.

Provincial governor Pawin Chamniprasat instructed the Chiang Mai Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, the Chiang Mai Municipality and other agencies to inspect flood-ravaged areas, provide needed assistance and keep traffic moving.

The flooding was exacerbated by rain runoff from Doi Suthep and clogged drainage systems in the district which failed to clear the water effectively from inner areas of the city.

Residents across the province were advised to keep up to date on the flood situation and make preparations to cope with possible flash flooding. Motorists were advised to take extra caution when travelling.

 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=46821

Posted by on May 19 2017. Filed under Northen Thailand, Regional News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen