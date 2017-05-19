Posted by Editor

Monsoon Rains Cause Major Flooding in Chiang Mai

–

CHIANG MAI – Heavy rain lashed Chiang Mai overnight and continued into the morning, triggering flooding and travel chaos across Muang district.

Floodwater forced several schools to close for the day, several main roads were declared off limits after they were inundated with water up to 50 centimetres deep.

Provincial governor Pawin Chamniprasat instructed the Chiang Mai Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, the Chiang Mai Municipality and other agencies to inspect flood-ravaged areas, provide needed assistance and keep traffic moving.

The flooding was exacerbated by rain runoff from Doi Suthep and clogged drainage systems in the district which failed to clear the water effectively from inner areas of the city.

Residents across the province were advised to keep up to date on the flood situation and make preparations to cope with possible flash flooding. Motorists were advised to take extra caution when travelling.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments