Missing Briton Andrew Apperley Found Dead in Koh Phangan

SURAT THANI – The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in Bangkok has confirmed Thai Authorites have found the body of British National Andrew Apperley, 38,who disappeared after a beach party on Koh Phangan Island on February 12th.

According to the BBC Andrew Apperley, from Eastbourne, was reported missing by his family after failing to return to his hotel four days after going to the Full Moon party.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but Mr Apperley’s family, have been informed by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in Bangkok.

Mr Apperley had flown into Ko Samui from Bangkok to go to the party in Ko Phangan, his brother told the BBC.

Richard Apperley said his brother checked in on the morning of the party and left his passport and driving licence with the hotel reception.

Before going out Andrew had a conversation with his mother Linda on the messaging app WhatsApp and said he would be be getting the boat back to the hotel the following morning.

Staff at the Hotel ibis Samui Bophut confirmed earlier he had still not been seen and his documents were still in their possession.

A spokeswoman for the FCO said: We are providing support to the family of a British national and we are in contact with local authorities. The circumstances of his death are unknown at this time.

