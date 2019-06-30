Thai-Canadian Crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2019

BANGKOK – 25 Year-old Thai-Canadian Jennifer Paweensuda Saetan-Drouin, also known by her Thai nickname Fahsai, has been crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2019.

Miss Paweensuda was born on 12th October 1993 and is a Thai-Canadian beauty pageant titleholder, model, and DJ who was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2019 organized at Thunder Dome, Muangthong Thani last night.

She holds a bachelor degree, graduated with distinction, in Science of Kinesiology, University Of Calgary, in Alberta Canada.

Raised in Canada, she moved back to Thailand to work as a model and DJ. Prior to joining Miss Universe Thailand 2019 competition, she was placed the first runner-up in Miss Thailand 2013 and second runner-up in Miss Universe Thailand in 2017.

She was also appointed Miss Earth Thailand 2017 and went on to place in the top eight at Miss Earth 2017.

Miss Universe Thailand will now represent Thailand in the 68th Miss Universe pageant scheduled to take place on 19th December 2019 in South Korea, when the new Miss Universe 2019 will be crowned by Ms. Catriona Gray of the Philippines who won the Miss Universe competition in 2018.