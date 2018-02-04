Sunday, February 4th, 2018 | Posted by

Minister Kobsak Opens Phayao’s Thai Lue Cultural Event

Minister Kobsak commended the Thai Lue ethnic people for their efforts to conserve their cultural identity

PHAYAO – Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Kobsak Pootrakool has visited the northern province of Phayao to open a cultural event in Chiang Kham district.

The event, which was aimed at highlighting various aspects of Thai Lue culture, was a collaborative effort by the Thailand Research Fund, University of Phayao and the civil sector. Visitors were able to see a weekly traditional market in full swing at Saen Mueang Ma temple.

Attendees included Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Interior Ministry Supachai Iamsuwan, President of the Thailand Research Fund Prof. Dr. Suthipun Jitpimolmard and representatives of Thai Lue ethnic communities.

Minister Kobsak commended the Thai Lue ethnic people for their efforts to conserve their cultural identity, which he said was instrumental in upholding the people’s unity and developing the economy.

Kobsak also spoke about the government’s plan to promote cultural tourism to strengthen the local economy. He then toured the popular traditional market to learn about the lifestyle of Thai Lue ethnic people in Chiang Kham district.

By Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

