Minister for Digital Economy and Society Visits Digital Center in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – Dr. Pichet Durongkaveroj, the Minister for a Digital Economy and Society, has paid an inspection visit to a digital center in Chiang Rai.

Dr. Pichet, accompanied by his advizors, made a trip last week to a digital center in Nong Raet community, Thoeng district of Chiang Rai province. The group was welcomed by provincial governor Boonsong Tachamaneesatit.

The Nong Raet digital center was established in 2011 to teach the people and local businesses about computers and e-commerce so as to allow them to increase their sales via an online platform.

Students study at the digital learning center in Nong Raet, Thoeng district..

The move seeks to eliminate middlemen, boost income generation, and strengthen the community. Situated on 622-acres, the Nong Raet sub-district houses seven villages and more than 4,000 people. The community is known for basketry and hand-made products.

The community is known for basketry and hand-made products..

The establishment of the learning center was in accordance with the government’s policy of turning Thailand into a digital economy. The Ministry of a Digital Economy and Society has been boosting efforts to raise awareness of the initiative and prepare people especially in rural areas to embrace the constantly developing world.

Photo’s of Dr. Pichet Durongkaveroj’s visit

