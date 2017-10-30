Posted by Editor

Meteorologists Predict Mercury Drop by 2 to 4 Degrees in North

CHIANG RAI -The Cold Season for Chiang Rai and other provinces in Northern Thailand may be the coldest the Country has been in years according to Meteorologists.

Already Chiang Rai and other parts of northern Thailand will experience a temperature drop of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius due to expansion of a high-pressure mass from China into the regions, the Meteorological Department has predicted today.

In its weather forecast covering 6am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday, the department said the North’s lowest mountain temperature would range from 11 to 13 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature in the lowlands would range between 20 to 22 degrees.

Meanwhile, Tourists were treated to 15-degree weather on Doi Sangor Mountain where they took photos of the sun rising above a sea of mist over the “Golden Triangle” in Chiang Rai on Monday morning.

At 7am, the temperature at the mountaintop viewpoint on the Doi Sangor Mountaintop dropped to 15 degrees Celsius.

The mountain is popular with tourists as it is located just over 10 kilometres from the heart of the Chiang Rai’s Chiang Saen district in the area straddling Thailand, Laos and Myanmar borders.

