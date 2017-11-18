Posted by Editor

Meteorological Department Warns of Thunderstorms for Northern Thailand

CHIANG RAI – The Meteorological Department has forecast that the temperatures in Northern Thailand will drop, as a high pressure trough from China is moving further south towards the country.

Northern and Northeastern regions of Thailand will experience thunderstorms until Tuesday. Temperatures are also expected to decrease by 2 degrees Celsius.

Local residents are urged to keep warm and remain cautious when leaving their homes given strong winds during this time.

Meanwhile, the northeasterly winds in the Gulf of Thailand will become more powerful and bring heavy rains to certain parts of the South of Thailand.

Weather conditions in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will not be suited to swimming and fishing activities. Waves could reach a maximum height of 2 meters. Residents of towns and cities in the south, have been warned of possible flash floods.

By Nuppol Suvansombut

