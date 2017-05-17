Posted by Editor

Meteorological Department Warns of Heavy Rains for Northern Thailand

CHIANG RAI – The Meteorological Department today issued the latest warning of heavy to very heavy rains in Thailand’s northern regions with rains covering 70% of the areas.

It said the increasing rainfalls came from strengthened low pressure system in the coastline of Myanmar which is moving to blanket Myanmar.

The movement will result in increasing rainfalls in Thailand’s north, northeast and central regions.

It said 70% of areas in these regions will expect heavy to very heavy rains this week.

In the North, affected provinces include Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Lamphun, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phichit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, and Tak.

For the northeast region, Loei, Nongbualampoo, Udon Thani, Kalasin, Roi Et, Maha Sarakham, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, and Surin will be affected.

Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Chonburi, Chanthaburi and Trat in the eastern region will also face heavy to very heavy rains this week.

In the central region include Ratchaburi, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, Sraburi, Ayutthaya, Bangkok and outskirt provinces.

