Mekong Shipping Hindered by Unusually Low Water Levels in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – With dry season still a month away, signs of drought have already begun to show along the Mekong River with areas in the north of the country reporting lowering water levels that have impeded cargo vessels.

The Mekong River in Golden Triangle area of Chiang Rai province into Myanmar and Laos has begun to show signs of drought with some stretches of the waterway low enough to expose sand dunes, that has obstructed cargo ships in the area.

River barges originating from China have already indicated instances of accidents due to collision with rocks surfacing from beneath the water.

In the dry season,(March to May) the Mekong is naturally low, but the Mekong flows down river from China, and 6 giant dams there have altered the state of the river permanently.

Dams have historically been built throughout the Mekong, predominantly on the lower stretches, where they have produced most hydroelectric power, as well as flood stability and a great potential for irrigation.

