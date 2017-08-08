Posted by Editor

Meditation for Creative Writing Course Coming to Chiang Rai in October

–

CHIANG RAI – Getting in touch with your intuition is a powerful way to become more creative, get new ideas flowing, and find ways to express your thoughts and your voice.

Coming to Chiang Rai this October is Soul Writing, a creative writing course that takes a different approach to access your inner voice, get in touch with your imagination, and help release writer’s block.

“Soul Writing is an approach to writing from the intuition”, says Sarah Walton, who is co-facilitating the Museflower Soul Bliss Retreat – Let Your Soul Speak with Soul Writing & Meditation Retreat at Museflower Retreat & Spa this October 11 – 16, 2017. “Soul Writers learn to access the imagination using meditation techniques that allow the writer to enter into the stillness required for story to flow”.

Sarah has a PhD in Creative Writing from the University of Hull in the UK, where she taught creative writing to undergraduates. She developed an approach to writing that combines meditation and free-writing techniques that help you access the intuition, and teaches this course that works for beginners as well as writers experiencing “writers’ block”. She believes that everyone has a unique story within them, a story their soul wants to tell.

Says Sarah, “The state of the brain in meditation is very close to the state when a writer is “in flow.” From that still place it is easier to access the intuition and the imagination, both of which we require to write”. This technique of using meditation and creative writing accessing the inner intuition allows Soul Writers to learn to tune into their five senses – sight, touch, hearing, smell, taste – as well as the sixth sense of the intuition to write engaging and compelling story that taps into the imagination and comes from the inner voice.

“It’s an exercise in re-aligning the cognitive and creative parts of the brain. I’m still blown away at how it reached the deepest parts of my soul. For me, this is a form of very transformative therapy, based around creative writing,” says Caz McDonagh, a Cranio Sacral Therapist.

Writers of all levels have benefitted from Soul Writing Workshops. Beginners who have never written a story before can experience how easy it is to tap into their imagination and put those ideas on the page. Professional writers experiencing “writers’ block” can find the same techniques help to get the writing process flowing again, from a deeper well within them. – By Minty Green

Sarah will also be facilitating two sessions of Soul Writing workshops during the Third Annual Museflower Life Festival Weekend Retreat from October 6 – 9, 2017.

—

For more information on the Soul Writing Retreat in Chiang Rai, visit : http://musefloweretreat.com/retreatpackages/spiritual-retreats/museflower-soul-bliss-retreat-let-your-soul-speak-with-soul-writing-and-meditation

For inquiries,Contact:

Museflower Retreat & Spa Chiang Rai, 159/1 Moo 1 Ban Samanmit, Donsila Sub-District, Wiang Chai District, Chiang Rai 57210

Office: +66-(0)52-029-823, +66(0)-93-137-0414

Email: retreat@museflower.com

Website: www.musefloweretreat.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/musefloweretreat

