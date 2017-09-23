Posted by Editor

Massive Manhunt in Pattani for Muslim Insurgents after Four Rangers Killed and Six Others Injured in Bomb Attack

–

PATTANI – A Massive hunt for southern insurgents was launched today in Saiburi district of Pattani after four rangers were killed and six others injured in a bomb attack yesterday.

Almost 500 soldiers, rangers, police and district officials took part in the hunt in Tambon Tabing of Saiburi district.

They combed makeshift shelters, houses of suspects, and rubber plantations looking for the people responsible for the bombing.

Two insurgents strongly believed to be responsible are Sakariya Bango, and Samadi Sani.

Sakariya was said to be responsible for several bomb attacks in Nacho district of Narathiwat, while Samadi for bomb attacks in Thung Yangdaeng district of Pattani, according to Commander of Pattani Special Force Maj Gen Jatuporn Klampasut.

Meanwhile government authorities were placed under full alert as intelligence report said southern insurgents have increased unrest activities in Pattani

Source: Thai PBS

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments