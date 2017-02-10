Friday, February 10th, 2017 | Posted by

Marine Officials Try to Tackle One-Kilometre of Garbage in Guld of Thailand

The one-kilometre long tangle of trash and plastic weighs an estimated 300 tonnes.

CHUMPHON – Thai Marine and Coastal Resources officials are trying to clean up a massive, one-kilometre long tangle of trash, officials said Friday, calling it the largest garbage heap to float through the kingdom’s waters.

The mass of debris was estimated to weigh some 300 tonnes, said Sopon Thongdee, deputy director of Thailand’s Marine and Coastal Resources Department.

“In all my working life I’ve never seen an amount of garbage this huge,” he told AFP, adding that it was first spotted off of Chumpon province in the Gilf of Thailand and has since floated north.

Authorities believe much of the detritus was carried into the ocean by floods that swept through Thailand’s south in January. Four ships have been mobilised to retrieve the trash — a task made more difficult as the cluster began to break off into smaller chunks on Friday, said Sopon.

Thailand is one of the world’s top consumers of plastic bags and a major contributor to ocean waste.

In a recent report, US-based advocacy group Ocean Conservancy estimated that Thailand was one of just five countries responsible for as much as 60 percent of plastic waste dumped into the ocean.

The other nations are China, Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam. – AFP

