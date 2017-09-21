Posted by Editor

Manga Hokusai Manga Exhibit Coming to Art Bridge in Chiang Rai on October 7th

CHIANG RAI – The “Manga Hokusai Manga: Approaching the Master’s Compendium from the Perspective of Contemporary Comics” exhibition organised by the Japan Foundation in celebration of the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Thailand heads north next week and opens at the Art Bridge Chiang Rai on October 7.

Continuing through November 2, the exhibition will allow s to explore the original Hokusai Manga and see how these connect with contemporary Japanese illustrations created by seven manga artists.

With the similarities and differences between modern Japanese manga and Hokusai’s manga, the exhibition approaches the Hokusai Manga from the perspective of contemporary Japanese comics, focusing on genre, pictorial storytelling and participatory culture rather than the integration of word and image of the role of popular characters.



Katsushika Hokusai (1760 – 1849) is one of the most innovative painter-illustrators gained his reputation not only in Japan but also in Europe and North America in the late 19th century. Broadening the scope of ukiyo-e (literary translated as “pictures of the floating world”), he depicted courtesans and stage actors, published landscapes series, illustrated entertaining narratives, and even held painting performances.

He is best known from “The Great Wave” (Kanagawa Oki Namiura), which was released as the 21st print of his series, “Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji”.

Another great achievement is his collection of illustrations called Hokusai Manga, which are regarded as the forerunners of Japanese cartoons.

After Chiang Rai, the exhibition moves to Hat Yai where it will be on show from November 14 to December 5. Admission is free.

Chiang Rai

[Opening] Saturday 7 October 2017

Special talk by Prasert Palitponganpim 14:30

[Opening ceremony] 17:00

[Duration] Saturday 7 October – Thursday 2 November 2017

Everyday 10.00 – 19.00

Free admission

[Venue] Art Bridge ChiangRai (ABCR)

551 Moo 1,Ban Doo, Chiang Rai 57100, Thailand

TEL 088-418-5431, 053-166-623

For more information, please contact:

The Japan Foundation, Bangkok

Tel. 02 260 8560 – 4 Fax. 02 260 8565

