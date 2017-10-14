Posted by Editor

Man Gunned Down in Front of his Family in Chiang Rai’s Wiang Kaen District

CHIANG RAI – Superintendent Pol Colonel Passakorn Napikul has told the media that police are investigating the murder of an assistant of a village chief in Chiang Rai’s Wiang Kaen district on Thursday.

Chalee Phuditsakultham, 32, assistant to the village chief in Ban Huai Khu (Moo 8), was shot dead in his Toyota pick-up truck as he drove home from shopping with three members of his family to the village at around 4.30pm.

A gunman hiding in roadside bushes fired bullets through the driver’s door, killing Chalee instantly while a stray bullet hit his daughter in the shoulder.

Local police inspected the scene immediately afterwards and found seven AK-47 bullets casings.

Early the next morning, Pol Colonel Passakorn Napikul led a team of forensic officers to inspect the crime scene.

He said their initial suspicions were that the incident was the result of a personal conflict, however they still need to investigate further.

