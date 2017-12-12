Posted by Editor

Man Caught Masturbating While Riding Scooter in Chiang Mai Goes Viral

CHIANG MAI – A video of a man on a motorbike masturbating while driving in Chiang Mai Province has gone viral on Thai Social Media, sparking social disgust over the mans sexual deed.

CityNews in Chiang Mai reported that the video was posted on December 11 by Facebook user named Tanakorn Chamwong, along with a comment that warned people of people sexually exposing themselves before joking that his home must not have internet.

Police in Chiang Mai tracked down the man in the video and arrested him under indecent exposure charges. He was identified as 48 year old Buncha Nunti, an electrician from San Sai.

He told police that he was drunk and saw a woman riding the songtaew and became aroused.

Mr. Buncha told police that he was just drunk and does not suffer from mental illness, despite this not being the first time he has masturbated on his bike after seeing a woman he likes. This is the first time he has been caught.

Police charged him with indecent exposure and he was fined 500 baht and left off with a warning, police did not charge him with drink driving despite the man admitting to driving drunk in his statement.

Source: CityNews, Chiang Mai News, The Nation

