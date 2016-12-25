Posted by Editor

Mafia Suspects Wanted in India Nabbed at Amari Watergate Hotel in Bangkok

BANGKOK – Two Indians Nationals who were arrested at a Bangkok hotel Sunday on an Interpol international warrant for a high-profile murder they allegedly ordered in their home country.

Mahimananda Mishra, 63, and Basanta Kumar Bal, 69, are wanted in eastern Odisha state of India.

Speaking to a press briefing Pol Lt Gen Nathathorn Prohsunthorn said the immigration bureau obtained information on the two from India and Interpol. Arrest warrants were issued for them by Indian authorities after the pair travelled from Nepal to Thailand on 15-day tourist visas.

Mishra is a mafia-style figure, with more than 50 gunmen under his wing, Pol Lt Gen Nathathorn said.

Mishra brought his family members, along with close henchmen, including Bal, to Thailand on December 20.

They fled from India to Nepal shortly after the blatant murder of Mishra’s business rival on October 26.

Records show their group arrived in Thailand last Tuesday.

Hindustantimes.com has described Mishra as one of Odisha’s richest men.

He has reportedly made a fortune by providing labour for loading and unloading cargo – stevedoring – at one of the busiest ports on India’s east coast.

Source: The Nation | Bangkok Post

