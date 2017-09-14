Thursday, September 14th, 2017 | Posted by

Mae Sai River Over Flows into Markets for Second Time

Thachilek vendors were again sent scrambling to salvage their wares and personal belongings. Phtoto Natthawat Laping

MAE SAI – For the second time in less than a month heavy rains have caused the Mae Sai river to overflow its banks and flood the Tha Lo Market area on the Myanmar side of the boarder in Thachilek.

The river once again breached the temporary flood barrier at the market, just as it had last month. Shop owners were again inundated with vast amounts of mud and water.

On the Chiang Rai side, vendors at the Sai Lom Joy Market moved their goods to safety in the evening, as a precaution, and were open for trade as usual.

The floodwater reached some shops along a road under a bridge crossing the river.

Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn instructed Mae Sai’s district chief to inspect the temporary sandbag barriers that were erected along the river late last month and make sure there were no areas at risk.

He urged officials to have evacuation plans ready for riverside communities such as Sai Lom Joy Market, Mai Lung Khon, Mueang Daeng and Koh Sai.

By Natthawat Laping

