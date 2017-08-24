Thursday, August 24th, 2017 | Posted by

Mae Sai Police Sieze Over Half a Million Meth Pills after Drug Runners Elude Police

CHIANG RAI – Mae Sai police have reported that drug runners dumped five bags containing 578,000 methaphetamine pills after being chased by a police, but managed to speed away on Wednesday morning.

Police manning a road checkpoint on Mae Sai-Chiang Rai Road in Tambon Pong Pha in Mae Sai chased the car after it stopped 150 metres before the checkpoint and and started reversing.

When police at the checkpoint gave chase, the car turned onto a road along an irrigation canal, slowed down and dumped five bags containing 289 packets, each containing 2,000 meth pills.

Police recovered the abandoned drugs, however the drug runners eluded police custody.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=48456

Posted by on Aug 24 2017. Filed under Chiangrai News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen