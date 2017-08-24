Posted by Editor

Mae Sai Police Sieze Over Half a Million Meth Pills after Drug Runners Elude Police

CHIANG RAI – Mae Sai police have reported that drug runners dumped five bags containing 578,000 methaphetamine pills after being chased by a police, but managed to speed away on Wednesday morning.

Police manning a road checkpoint on Mae Sai-Chiang Rai Road in Tambon Pong Pha in Mae Sai chased the car after it stopped 150 metres before the checkpoint and and started reversing.

When police at the checkpoint gave chase, the car turned onto a road along an irrigation canal, slowed down and dumped five bags containing 289 packets, each containing 2,000 meth pills. Police recovered the abandoned drugs, however the drug runners eluded police custody.

