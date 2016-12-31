Posted by Editor

Mae Sai Police Arrest 5 Suspected Drug Smugglers Posing as Tourists

CHIANG RAI – New Years won’t be ringing in happy for a group of five people from Central Thailand after they were arrested in Mae Sai District with 200,000 Methamphetamine Pills destined for Bangkok.

The three men and two women, were apprehended after a raid on a hotel room in Mae Sai district on Saturday night. Mae Sai Police Chief Songkrit Ontakrai said they also seized the two vehicles they were driving.

Two of the suspects Mr Jeerapong and Ms Pannachaya confessed they had been hired by a man identified only as Mr. Art to transport the pills from Mae Sai to Bangkok for 100,000 Baht.

The two suspects said that the other three suspects weren’t involved in the transaction and had just come along for the ride to see Chiang Rai for New Years. Police said they were investigating their story.

Meanwhile, the acting chief of Provincial Police Region 5, Pol Lt Gen Poonsap Prasertsak, has instructed local police to keep a close eye out for people who might pose as tourist visiting Chiang Rai during the New Year holiday, using the opportunity to smuggle narcotics.

Police have added extra road checks and tightened inspections throughout Chiang Rai Province during the New Years holiday to circumvent drug trafficking and drunk driving, which is a major cause of accidents during the holiday season.

By Geoff Thomas

